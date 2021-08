Check out some of the looks from the red carpet of the 2021 NBA Draft, ‘The Suicide Squad’ LA Premiere, and the Cartier Private View event.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Edi Gathegi attends the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Scottie Barnes poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 02: Storm Reid attends the Warner Bros. premiere of “The Suicide Squad” at Regency Village Theatre on August 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Isaiah Jackson poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Ella Balinska