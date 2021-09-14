Red Carpet Round-up

Unique shapes, cuts and colors did the talking on the red carpet this week in fashion. Zendaya Regé-Jean Page Tiffany Haddish Amandla Stenberg Cynthia Erivo 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like This Week in Fashion September 8, 2021 This Week in Fashion September 1, 2021 Summer Trends August 25, 2021 Summer Fashion Trends August 18, 2021 Allyson Felix: The Most Decorated American Track &... August 11, 2021 Red Carpet Ready! August 4, 2021 Summer Looks July 28, 2021 Red Carpet Looks From the 74th Annual Cannes... July 21, 2021 Red Carpet Looks From Cannes Film Festival and... July 14, 2021 Blue Carpet Fashion: “The Tomorrow War” Premiere July 7, 2021