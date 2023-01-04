Sports

Remembering Soccer Legend Pelé 1940 – 2022

by Grace Boateng
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, passed away at the age of 82 on December 29, 2022. Pelé had been in post-operative treatment for colon cancer and was most recently hospitalized for a Covid related respiratory infection. His family released a statement:

“A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.
Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.
Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.
Love, love and love, forever.”

Pelé, raised in Três Corações, Brazil, was lovingly nicknamed “O Rei” or King following the 1958 World Cup tournament. He made history in by becoming the youngest person at 17 to play and score 2 goals in a World Cup final match. Pelé’s career spanned decades and included a remarkable 3 World Cup titles. He became a global sensation as a member of Santos, his club team, and Brazil’s national team. He even came out of retirement to play three seasons with the New York Cosmos which sparked more interest in soccer in North America.

DUBAI, UAE – APRIL 16: In this handout image supplied by Hublot, Hublot brand ambassador Pele poses wearing the Classic Fusion Chronograph as he attends the Hublot Match of Friendship at the Dubai Opera Hanging Garden on April 16, 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Sandro Baebler /Hublot via Getty Images)

Pelé’s style of play was revolutionary. He has been lauded as one of the most complete players in the history of soccer. While his statistics were off the charts and he received many awards and accolades, his legacy transcends the field.

Brazilian soccer player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar, shared a touching tribute saying, “Before Pelé, 10 was just a number. I’ve read this phrase somewhere, at some point in my life. But this sentence, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say before Pelé football was just a sport. Pelé has changed it all. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the blacks and especially: He gave visibility to Brazil. Soccer and Brazil have raised their status thanks to the King! He’s gone but his magic remains. Pelé is FOREVER!!”

