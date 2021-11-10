Remembering the Victims of the Astroworld Tragedy

Eight people, including two teenagers, died while many more were injured after a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s Friday night performance at Houston’s Astroworld music festival.

The victims, who ranged in age from 14 to 27, were among the crowd of 50,000 fans in attendance when a rush of people stormed the stage at NRG Stadium. About 25 people were also taken to local hospitals. As of Sunday, 13 remained hospitalized.

Here, we remember the victims who have been publicly identified.

John Hilgert, 14

The youngest victim, Hilgert, who attended the concert with a 15-year-old friend, was a freshman at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, Texas. “Our hearts go out to the student’s family and to his friends and our staff at Memorial,” MHS Principal Lisa Weir wrote. “This is a terrible loss, and the entire MHS family is grieving today.”

Green ribbons were found wrapped around the school’s campus on Saturday in tribute to Hilgert, whose favorite color was green.

Brianna Rodriguez, 16

Sixteen-year-old Rodriguez was a junior at Heights High School in Houston with a passion for dancing. “Gone from our sites, but never from our hearts,” a GoFundMe page for her funeral expenses reads. “It is with profound sadness we lay to rest our beloved Brianna Rodriguez. She was a beautiful vibrant 16-year-old high school junior… now she’s dancing her way to heaven’s pearly gates.”

Jacob Jurinek, 20

Jacob “Jake” Jurinek, 20, was a junior at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, where he was “pursuing his passion for art and media,” his family said in a statement. He was just two weeks short of his 21st birthday.

Jake was deeply committed to his family and was known as “Big Jake” by his younger cousins.

His school released a statement calling Jake a “creative, intelligent young man, with a promising career in journalism and advertising.”

“We are all devastated and are left with a huge hole in our lives,” said his father, Ron Jurinek. “Right now, we ask for the time and space for our family to process this tragic news and begin to heal. We’re comforted by the fact that the hundreds of people Jake touched over the years will carry a piece of his spirit with them.”

Jurinek traveled to the Astroworld Festival in Houston with his high school buddy Franco Patiño, who also died during the concert.

Franco Patiño, 21

Franco Patiño was a 21-year-old engineering student at the University of Dayton.

He was a member of Alpha Psi Lambda, a Hispanic interest fraternity, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, and was working in an engineering co-op program.

His father described him as a charismatic, energetic leader who was active in his community and intent on helping people with disabilities.

Patino was attending the concert with Jake Jurinek, his friend and former high school football teammate, according to Patino’s father.

Axel Acosta, 21

Axel Acosta was a computer science major at Western Washington University.

The school in Bellingham, Washington, released a statement: “By all accounts, Axel was a young man with a vibrant future. We are sending our condolences to his family on this very sad day.”

Rudy Peña, 23

Rudy Peña was a 23-year-old medical assistant and criminal justice major at Laredo College in Laredo, Texas. A day after the tragedy, Peña’s brother-in-law Sergio Gonzalez told PEOPLE (translated to English) that their family is seeking answers and justice after losing his wife’s little brother.

“We learned in the worst way. We found out around 12:30 last night from a friend of Rudy that was with him that he had just passed out,” Gonzalez said. “It wasn’t until this afternoon that we found out he had died.”

Peña’s friend, friend Stacey Sarmiento described him as a people person.

“Rudy was a close friend of mine,” she said. “We met in high school. He was an athlete… He brought happiness anywhere he went. He was easy to get along with. It was like positive vibes from him at all times.”

Madison Dubiski, 23

Madison Dubiski lived in Houston where she worked at Rhino Marketing Worldwide.

Madison was originally from Cypress, where she graduated from Cypress Fair High School. She went on to graduate from Ole Miss.

Danish Baig, 27

Danish Baig used himself as a human shield to protect his fiancee during the Astroworld Fest, according to his brother who was at the festival with them.

Danish and his fiancee were scheduled to be married next month.

His fiancee, who was rushed to a Houston hospital on Friday, is back in North Texas where she’s recovering from injuries to the head.

Danish was laid to rest on Sunday in Colleyville, Texas.