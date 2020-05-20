Remmele Young Returns to HCC in New Role

Houston Community College (HCC) recently announced the appointment of Remmele Young as Vice Chancellor Public Information, Communications & External Affairs.

The Vice Chancellor Public Information, Communications & External Affairs is a new position at HCC and is part of the College’s ongoing strategic transformation plan. In his new role, Young will report directly to the Chancellor and will help the College in consolidating its marketing, communications, and government relations functions to better align messaging, institutional reputation, and marketing efforts.

“I welcome Mr. Young back to HCC and am excited to work with him, as well as the rest of HCC’s talented and dedicated team, as we continue to fulfill our mission to provide students an educational experience that is relevant, effective, engaging, cost-effective and accessible,” said Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Chancellor of Houston Community College in addressing this appointment.

Returning to HCC on June 1, 2020, Young previously worked at the College managing state and federal public policy initiatives before joining Verizon in 2019 where he developed and implemented legislative strategies for the company. During his first tenure at HCC, Young assisted the College with passage of one of its most successful bond elections totaling $425 million for capital improvements, restoration of $10 million in state appropriated funds, and $2.5 million in exceptional items funding for a first responders’ training project. He also led HCC communications during a leadership transition period, positioning the division to deploy related services, including promoting community engagement, enhancing relationships, and effectively leveraging the branding opportunity between HCC and the Houston Texans. Young also worked for Reliant in government relations and regulatory affairs.

“I feel like I am coming home,” said Young about his return to HCC. “HCC is such an important part of the Houston educational landscape and is critical to the future of Houston’s workforce. I am looking forward to sharing with the city, county, state, and nation the incredible stories of HCC’s students and the value of an HCC education.”

Young’s extensive experience in working with public officials and leading communications teams, and his in-depth knowledge of HCC programs and HCC’s role in providing quality higher education and work force programs to the greater Houston area will be pivotal in his transition, and in positioning HCC as a leader during Houston’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.