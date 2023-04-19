Republic Services Announces $250K Donation to Rebuilding Together Houston for S.H.A.P.E. Community Center Revitalization Project

Republic Services hosted an event to officially announce that Rebuilding Together Houston had been selected as a recipient of a $250,000 grant to fund the revitalization of the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center located in Houston’s historic Third Ward community.

The grant will support critical repairs including roof replacement, sewer line repairs and revitalization of the community garden at the S.H.A.P.E. Community Center, which has helped thousands of underserved people.

“Even though Safe and Healthy housing is our number one priority, we will take every opportunity to uplift the community of Third Ward,” said Christine Holland, CEO, Rebuilding Together Houston. “So many of the families we serve have supported S.H.A.P.E. Community Center or have benefited from their services. Through this amazing partnership with Republic Services, we can ensure the future of this vital organization in the community for many years to come.”

The grant is part of Republic Services’ 2023 National Neighborhood Promise program, which is a nationwide community revitalization initiative.

“At Republic Services, we are focused on improving the communities in which we live and work,” said Yasser Brenes, Area President, Republic Services. “We believe it is essential to be integrated in these communities which we serve. We are thrilled to be able to partner with Rebuilding Together Houston to work on this amazing project that will benefit so many in the community.”

Since 2018, National Neighborhood Promise has provided partner organizations with funding, products, and services, serving as an engine for local revitalization efforts. In addition, the Foundation prioritizes volunteerism by providing employees opportunities to give back to the communities in which they live and work. To date, the Foundation has funded nearly 70 National Neighborhood Promise projects and, across all Republic Services’ charitable giving efforts, positively impacted nearly 6 million people.