Respect Is the Key to Good Manners and Success: Ann Miller Etiquette Teaches Children and Adults Valuable Life Skills

Houston Realtor Bea Bartlett and retired physician Donald Parker—now a Houston Community College instructor—first encountered etiquette guru Ann Miller in 1978 when they were in grade six at HISD’s Lockhart Elementary School.

“Our class had had three teacher turnovers in one semester,” said Parker. “We were really down in the dumps.”

“Ms. Miller recognized how low our morale was and got to work improving our outlooks and raising our expectations,” Parker continued.

Miller, at that time an H.I.S.D. teacher, instructed the children on how to be neat in their dress, how to be thoughtful of each other, and to be proud of themselves.

“She told us to go home and clean up our rooms,” Parker said, “and she kept us to our word.”

Both Bartlett and Parker have remained in touch with Miller through the years.

“I’ve always looked up to her as a friend and as a mentor,” said Bartlett. “She has a genuine love for her students and follows them into their adulthood.”

In addition to teaching them the regular school curriculum, Miller taught the children leadership skills, how to speak in front of people, table manners, self-esteem and why it is important to be respectful of others.

Miller’s deep Christian faith and respect for others motivates her to share her knowledge of how social skills can build confidence and provide a pathway to success and purpose in life. She founded Ann Miller Etiquette in 1984 after many years as an educator in public schools, teaching young people (and adults) the skills necessary to conduct themselves properly and with ease in a variety of business and social environments.

Her children’s etiquette classes are lively and sometimes boisterous with role-playing, music, and art.

Class topics can include table and restaurant manners, telephone, and email responses, thank-you notes and RSVP replies, greetings and introductions, communications skills, social behavior at parties and dances, morals and ethics, health and nutrition, posture, sitting and walking and how to be a team player.

She has created a training CD, “Etiquette Can Fix It,” in collaboration with Jeff Franzel—songwriter, jazz pianist, composer and educator—and Connor Cain, a Nashville based musician and former student. It is live on YouTube.

Dr. Prakash Bommala and Soujanya Yaganti praised Ann’s instructions to their sons stating, “Ann is a wonderful teacher and a good human, too. She taught the children good manners and how to communicate with each other. Our sons enjoyed learning from her.”

Pam Longley, retired vice president for Old Republic National Title, offered this testimonial to Miller’s work with both adults and children.

“I met Ann during our membership with The Professional Group and was able to witness her volunteer contributions in action and to admire the way she worked with clients in different situations,” said Longley. “At Angela House, a halfway house for incarcerated women, she helped the women gain respect for themselves, increase their self-esteem, and learn about team building. At the KIPP Sharp College Prep School, she taught the eighth-grade girls’ class in basic table manners and how to conduct themselves like young ladies. I feel that Ann’s spirit and love comes from her heart and that she genuinely cares for her students and clients.”