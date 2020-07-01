Retired Local City Official Joins AIDS Healthcare Foundation to Address AIDS Crisis in Texas

ABOVE: Anthony J. Snipes

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), which serves as the world’s largest, non-profit public health organization addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic, recently announced that former Missouri City executive, Anthony J. Snipes, has joined AHF as a part of its southern bureau leadership team. In his role as Regional Director for Texas, Snipes will continue his service to the community by representing AHF’s mission and core values on the local and statewide basis, while enhancing relationships with current and new community partners. He will also work to develop and maintain physical sites for healthcare centers, pharmacies, Out of the Closet thrift stores, HIV testing centers, and regional offices.

“I am truly excited to join AHF in their efforts to provide the highest quality care to people living with HIV in Texas,” said Snipes. “After my recent retirement from governmental service, this opportunity allows me to continue my life of service to this community, and working with others in the state, to address this public health issue that is disproportionately impacting marginalized populations in Texas and abroad, while also staying in the Greater Houston area to see my two kids graduate from high school in Missouri City, Texas.”

Before joining AHF, Snipes most recently served as the City Manager for Missouri City, Texas, but he has also held many positions as a municipal executive in different capacities for Dayton, Ohio; Fort Worth, Texas; and Austin, Texas. In all four cities, he implemented proactive programs and led innovative initiatives that set a standard for excellence.

Early in his career, Snipes worked in the non-profit arena as an Outreach Supervisor and Foster Grandparent Director for the Macon-Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council in Macon, Georgia. He has earned numerous accolades for inspiring his teams with clarity of purpose and leading them toward a shared view of collective goals. In March 2020, Snipes was presented the 2020 Public Official of the Year by the University of Houston.

“We are especially excited to welcome Mr. Snipes to the AHF family not only because of his long track record of excellence in municipal service, but also because of his community service and involvement in strategic locations throughout the State of Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, and the Greater Houston area,” said Michael Kahane, Southern Bureau Chief at AHF. “With Mr. Snipes on our team, we have made another big step forward in our efforts to expand services we offer to meet the needs of the diverse and changing demographic of people living with HIV/AIDS, particularly in Texas.”

Snipes (MPA, ICMA-CM) is a graduate of Mercer University (BA) and Florida State University (MPA) and his career spans more than 24 years, including achievements in strategic initiatives that involve budgeting and performance management, public/private partnerships and organizational/business development. Given his current role as national president for the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA), and his many years of service to the organization as public policy chair, Snipes has been a national leader in addressing systemic policy changes that impact local communities.