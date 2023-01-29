Rickey Smiley’s Son Passes Away

Comedian Rickey Smiley mourns the loss of his eldest Son. The famous comedian, host of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show, posted a video telling the world about the passing of his son.

The comedian did not share details, but wanted the world to hear it from him.

Brandon, Rickey’s eldest son gained notary from the Rickey Smiley Reality Show. Brandon, the prodigal son was often at odds with his dad. Rickey worked to maintain a good healthy relationship with Brandon. Prayers for the Smiley family. We will keep you posted as details unfold.