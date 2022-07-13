Rihanna Is America’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

When Rihanna said, “B-tch better have my money,” she wasn’t playing.
Forbes recently unveiled its 2022 list of “America’s Richest Self-Made Women,” the publication’s annual ranking of the nation’s most financially successful women entrepreneurs, executives, entertainers and more. And who topped the list as America’s self-made billionaire? None other than bad gal Rih-Rih herself.
In March, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty lingerie company was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna—as co-owner and holder of 30 percent stake in the lingerie line—is also her native Barbados’ first billionaire, as well as the only woman under 40 on this year’s list of female billionaires in the U.S.
Kylie Jenner — who is the youngest non-billionaire on the list at age 24 — was incorrectly crowned Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire in 2018, only to have the title taken away after a recalculation of her net worth. Her net worth is currently $600 million.
The nine-time Grammy Award winner also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and brought in $550 million in revenue in 2020. French luxury fashion conglomerate LVMH owns the other half of the company. Fenty Beauty is reportedly worth $2.8 billion and, according to Forbes, Rihanna’s “stake in the fast-growing cosmetics company comprises the majority of her fortune.”
If fans are lucky, the baby isn’t the only thing Rihanna would have dropped this year. Though the mega-star has teased new music for quite some time, it may actually come sooner than we think.
“I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she told Vogue. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”