Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fashion

This week’s fashion finds features Rihanna who shined brightly in a floor length Alaïa coat. This piece was a tribute to her friend and fashion collaborator, André Leon Talley who famously loved his red blanket coat by Norma Kamali.
GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
André Leon Talley Photo Courtesy of André Leon Talley’s IG @andreltalley
André Leon Talley Photo Courtesy of André Leon Talley’s IG @andreltalley
Photo Courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland
Photo Courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland