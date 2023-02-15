Fashion

Rihanna Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Fashion

by Grace Boateng
This week’s fashion finds features Rihanna who shined brightly in a floor length Alaïa coat. This piece was a tribute to her friend and fashion collaborator, André Leon Talley who famously loved his red blanket coat by Norma Kamali.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

André Leon Talley Photo Courtesy of André Leon Talley’s IG @andreltalley

André Leon Talley Photo Courtesy of André Leon Talley’s IG @andreltalley

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland

Photo Courtesy of Kelly Rowland’s IG @kellyrowland

