Rising Indie Star, Lenora Taps Full Cast for Her “Red Flags” Music Video

Houston native Lenora has certainly kept busy this quarantine. During the 9-month and counting shutdown period, the songstress has released three singles, two music videos and she dishes that she is gearing up to release her debut full-length project, Girls at the end of this month.

What’s so special about the latest music video for her G-funk inspired latest single, “Red Flags”? Well, the indie artist not only wrote the song, produced by Los Angeles’ Polyester The Saint; she also casted a 14-member cast for the music video and made her directorial debut for the witty visual.

“I collaborated with a talented videographer here in Houston named Robert Jordan III and explained my vision. We knocked out the shoot which included dialogue, action and choreography in one night. We started shooting around 8pm and wrapped around 4am. It was grueling. That was my first time working with a full cast, directing a video and then also starring in the video. It was a challenge but it was so much fun! It ended up being our own little short film so I’m so proud of it. A lot of people don’t realize how hard a feat like this is; especially as an independent artist with ZERO backing.

Lenora poses with the full cast of the “Red Flags” music video

I had no clue that there were so many talented thespians in the cast either. I told them in the casting call that they would have to do some light acting but everyone brought their A-game and they were really acting. I kept telling everyone on set that this video had to be my ‘SNL’ moment (laughs). It was important to tell a story that women and all people, really can relate to.”

The “Red Flags” single was released November 18, 2020, accompanied by a racy visualizer which features the songbird prancing around in her mother’s garage in a pair of red lacy underwear. Shot and directed by longtime collaborator, RIOT MUSE, the visualizer was bold and minimal compared to the music video..

“A lot of people thought that the visualizer was the music video but it was just something we wanted to give everyone visually to accompany the song at the time. I think that both visuals really show who I am as an artist and as a woman. You don’t make history by playing it safe so we’re just taking risks and having fun.”

In the five-minute song that serves as a cautionary anthem, Lenora warns people to “keep [their] eyes wide open” while dating. She urges not to settle for the sake of stability and ultimately wants the listeners to know their worth and “add tax to that.”

“’Red Flags’ is a call to action. It’s full of all the warnings my mama told me to watch out for before I was even old enough to date. She let me know that people will make mistakes and no one is perfect… but some things you just can’t look past because they’ll present larger issues in the future.”

“Red Flags” is just the prequel to Lenora’s highly anticipated debut full-length project, also executive produced by Polyester The Saint.

Watch the stunning visual on her website at www.EverythingLenora.com

“Red Flags” is available on all streaming platforms.

Lenora pictured with “Red Flags” cast and co-director, Robert Jordan III

Comedian and host JJ acts as Cheerleading Captain in the “Red Flags” music video

Lenora performs dance routine in the “Red Flags” music video with choreographer Loren Holmes and Belle Alexander