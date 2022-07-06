Riveting Testimony at the January 6th Hearings Give Us New Facts and Information

ABOVE: Cassidy Hutchinson, a top former aide to Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, testifies during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on June 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

What happens when good becomes better, and then that becomes even better?

Last week, I posed a question about the would-be-culprits and what would happen to them.

The question was, would anyone go to jail because of the January 6th hearings?

My original answer was no.

Is it still the same?

Now, I am hedging. Maybe.

Sometimes in public testimonies and trials you will have witnesses who say things that kind of scorch the earth.

You really weren’t expecting it to happen, but it did.

Let us go back and revisit history for a quick minute.

Many years ago, I was a teacher in Washington, DC, during the period the Watergate scandal occurred. The scandal happened in 1972 and involved the break-in of the Democratic National headquarters.

It came to light that Richard M. Nixon, then president of the United States of America, had a major hand in this wrongdoing. He had to resign because of it. President Nixon resigned on August 9, 1974.

One of the biggest figures in the Watergate Scandal was John Dean. He served as the White House Counsel in the Nixon administration.

Many critics, both past and present, say that it was Dean’s testimony before the Senate Watergate Committee that brought Nixon down.

You see, John Dean was in the inner circle of the White House. He was privy to information that only a few people had.

Now, let’s fast forward to these January 6th hearings.

Ten days ago, someone appeared before the committee who some would say was under the radar screen.

Cassidy Hutchinson was that someone. She had given some depositions, yet in some ways was in the shadows.

Not anymore!

Hutchinson was an assistant to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, in the former president’s administration. She testified on June 28th. Reports say that Hutchinson gave bombshell testimony about what transpired on January 6th.

A part of her damaging testimony was that the former president knew that there were people with weapons near the Capitol grounds. He also knew they were not there to harm him in any way. So, who were the rioters there to hurt and to harm?

We know the answer to that question.

Hutchinson said that Meadows sat passively by in his office, knowing what was about to unfold.

If you are a supporter of Mr. T, you can’t feel good about where these hearings are going.

For you, they are going downhill at a rapid pace.

In further testimony, Hutchinson suggested that the former president had a confrontation with a Secret Service agent who would not allow him to join the crowd.

As I listened to her, I thought this is unbelievable.

The Secret Service has stated they will have a comment about the alleged incident in the coming days.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney said, “She’s an incredibly brave young woman. The committee is not going to stand by and watch her character be assassinated by anonymous sources and by men who are claiming executive privilege.”

In a tweet, Republican committee member Adam Kinzinger said, “I want to again say, Cassidy Hutchinson is a hero and a real patriot (not a faux “patriot that hates America so much they would attempt a coup.)”

Methodically and systematically, the January 6th Committee is bringing forth witnesses to share their knowledge about this intolerable act of violence against our nation.

If you are running from them, no worries, because you are going to pay now or later. It is not if, it is simply when.

You had positions of trust and honor. You took an oath to uphold the Constitution. You betrayed the trust that was given to you. It is just a matter of time before your number is called.

Listen up America, because there is more to come.