Robert Glasper Brings BLACK RADIO to Emancipation Park for the Jazzy Sundays Series

ABOVE: Robert Glasper performs at the Jazzy Sundays series in Emancipation Park (Photo by Jared Jones of CreativeBay)

Houston Native and jazz icon Robert Glasper kicked off the Jazzy Sundays concert series in a major way on Sunday, March 5th. Fresh off of a Grammy win for Best R&B Album, Glasper received a warm welcome home as thousands of attendees packed Emancipation Park to witness the genre-bending pianist take the stage.

Sunday’s concert was kicked off by a moving poetry performance by Houston Poet Laureate Outspoken Bean, who dedicated one of his pieces to community activist and humanitarian, Deloyd Parker (Co-Founder and Executive Director of S.H.A.P.E.) Parker was in attendance and graciously received his flowers from Bean.

Hutson Percussion (comprised of percussion duo and brothers Darius and David Hutson) and friends then took the stage with electrifying energy. They began their set with a marching drum intro and moved into an energetic call and response drum set and percussion solo. The Hutson brothers were then joined by a full band and even highlighted their mother’s (Sharon Hutson) rich alto vocals on a rendition of popular gospel song, “Thank You Lord.” Hutson Percussion also invited Houston songstress Lenora, a frequent collaborator, to the stage during their set to perform her latest single, “Power.” Both brothers lent their talent for the recording of the song, which has since been played in regular rotation on both Radio One’s 97.9 the Box and Majic 102.1. They ended their sets with a medley of popular favorites, including Teena Marie’s “Out on a Limb” and Texas native Bun B’s “Get Throwed.”

As the sun descended and dusk fell over the park, Robert Glasper took the stage to a roaring of applause. Covered in a moody blue hue, the stage lights set a sultry vibe as Glasper joked with the eager audience not to rush him into his performance, as “This sh*t was free” and also teased that singer Chris Brown, would be his special guest for the evening. (Chris Brown recently mocked Glasper in an online outburst asking, “Who the f— is this?” after losing a Grammy to him for Best R&B album).

Glasper was joined by prolific drummer Chris “Daddy” Dave and brilliant bassist, Burniss Earl Travis II. Glasper, Dave and Travis all attended The High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) and are also frequent collaborators. Multi-instrumentalist, producer and DJ Jahi Sundance also joined Glasper onstage and lent his vocals during the show as well. Glasper performed some of his greatest hits, including “Afro Blue” which features Dallas Native and superstar, Erykah Badu.

Glasper also performed his popular hit, “Black Superhero” featured on his Grammy Award-winning album BLACK RADIO III. Houston native and fellow HSPVA alum Lisa E. Harris joined Glasper onstage in an impromptu performance of her operatic vocals on the song. As her angelic soprano voice soared across the park, hundreds of others joined in with her in unison.

As Glasper and his dream team jammed onstage, he often selected popular songs at random by various artists and invited the audience to join in. The audience joined in perfect three-part harmony which pleased both Glasper and DJ Jahi Sundance, as Sundance shared that Houston was by far, the most musical audience to date.

The evening felt much like a family reunion as attendees sat closely and relished in Glasper’s genius and comedic wit.

The Jazzy Sundays series will continue at Emancipation Park for the remainder of March and then move to Discovery Green in April; and finally, to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park in May. All shows are free to the public.