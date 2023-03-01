Robert Glasper to Kick Off Jazzy Sundays Concert Series with Live Performance at Emancipation Park

Are you looking for Sunday Funday plans that include incredible live music and family-friendly fun? Well, look no further. Grammy Award Winner, Houston native and High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) alum, Robert Glasper will take the stage this Sunday, March 5, to headline the Jazzy Sunday Series at Emancipation Park. Huston Percussion (a dynamic percussion duo made up of brothers David and Darius Hutson) will open for Glasper with an electrifying set featuring fellow musicians and friends. And the cherry on top is that this concert series is completely free!

Designed to bring free, family-friendly events to the Houston community, the Jazzy Sundays series is the product of a three-way partnership between Emancipation Park Conservancy, Discovery Green Conservancy and Buffalo Bayou Park Partnership.

The concert lineup is “designed to celebrate the legacy and evolution of jazz in Houston,” according to a statement by the Emancipation Park Conservancy. While the concerts are mostly rooted in jazz, they also highlight related forms of music like soul, gospel, blues, and zydeco. In the past years, the series has presented headliners including The Peterson Brothers and Crystal Thomas.

“Jazzy Sundays aims to increase the awareness of the city’s contributions to the art form as well as bring Houstonians together to enjoy their cultural heritage,” the statement noted.

Because the concert series is an equal three-way collaboration between the Houston parks, the shows will spend four weekends at each participating park, starting with the Glasper show in Emancipation Park. Forward Times Business Manager/Entertainment Editor, HSPVA alum and recording artist, Lenora, will close the final weekend at Emancipation Park, headlining the series on Sunday, March 26.

The series will then move to Discovery Green in April with a marquee performance by MacArthur Fellow and HSPVA alum Jason Moran on April 16. In May, the event moves to The Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park with The Suffers performing on May 7.

All shows are free to the public. Because the shows start in the evening, concert-goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information visit https://epconservancy.org/jazzy-sundays-2023/