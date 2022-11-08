ROCKETS AND ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL CELEBRATE NBA’S “HOOPS FOR TROOPS” INITIATIVE WITH BEAUTIFICATION PROJECT AT PLEASANTVILLE ELEMENTARY

WHAT:

The Houston Rockets and members of the United States Armed Forces are participating in a beautification project at Pleasantville Elementary School as part of the NBA’s “Hoops for Troops” Commitment to Service campaign. The program, which is in collaboration with the Department of Defense, allows teams to work alongside military members in order to help better communities.

Former Rocket and Houston native Gerald Green will be joined by team staff and military personnel in completing various jobs on the school’s grounds, including landscaping and painting.

The Rockets will invite all service members on hand to attend Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14 when the team hosts the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center. The Rockets have also partnered with GovX.com to offer all active-duty, reserved, veteran, retired service members, first responders, healthcare professionals, government employees, and teachers the opportunity to purchase half-price tickets to upcoming Rockets games for the 2022-23 season. More details are available here.

Pleasantville Elementary School was built in 1955 and is located in East Houston’s historic Pleasantville neighborhood. The community was established following World War II to provide housing options for Jewish American veterans and African American servicemen.

WHEN

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

WHERE:

Pleasantville Elementary (1431 Gellhorn Drive, Houston, TX 77029)

WHO:

Former Rocket Gerald Green

Rockets Entertainers