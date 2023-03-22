Rockets and AT&T SportsNet Present Annual Clutch City Cares Fundraiser

The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta family have teamed up with AT&T SportsNet to host their annual Clutch City Cares Fundraiser to benefit the Clutch City Foundation.

The fundraiser already launched online at Rockets.com/ClutchCityCares with three unique packages available for fans to purchase with all proceeds benefitting the Clutch City Foundation. Each of the packages are limited in quantity and feature autographed memorabilia, tickets to an upcoming Rockets game, hard to find bobbleheads and more.

AT&T SportsNet will spotlight the fundraiser during its broadcast of the Rockets home game vs. Golden State on Monday, March 20 in addition to highlighting the contributions the team and the Fertitta family have made throughout the Houston community.

Here is a description of the three packages being offered during the fundraiser:

Remix ($125): Includes a 20×14 print of a mural that exists at Toyota Center of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun which is signed by all three players, a Rockets branded adidas backpack, a Jabari Smith Jr. bobblehead, and two upper level tickets to the Rockets game vs. Denver on April 4 with the ability to watch pregame warmups from the Club Level.

Includes a 20×14 print of a mural that exists at Toyota Center of Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun which is signed by all three players, a Rockets branded adidas backpack, a Jabari Smith Jr. bobblehead, and two upper level tickets to the Rockets game vs. Denver on April 4 with the ability to watch pregame warmups from the Club Level. Rising Stars ($400): Includes a customized Rockets gold basketball signed by Jalen Green, KJ Martin, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, a Rockets branded adidas backpack, a bobblehead of Smith and Sengun, a $25 gift card to Landry’s restaurants, and two Club Level tickets to the Rockets game vs. Denver on April 4 with the ability to watch pregame warmups from the Club Level.

Includes a customized Rockets gold basketball signed by Jalen Green, KJ Martin, Kevin Porter Jr., Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, a Rockets branded adidas backpack, a bobblehead of Smith and Sengun, a $25 gift card to Landry’s restaurants, and two Club Level tickets to the Rockets game vs. Denver on April 4 with the ability to watch pregame warmups from the Club Level. Hall of Fame Package ($800): Including a customized Rockets gold basketball signed by Hall of Famers Clyde Drexler, Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon, a Rockets branded adidas backpack, a bobblehead of Hayes, a $50 gift card to Landry’s restaurants, and two tickets within rows B through E to the Rockets game vs. Denver on April 4 along with the opportunity to shoot a free throw on the court postgame.

Clutch City Foundation programs provide better life experiences for children and families in underserved communities. For more information, please visit Rockets.com.