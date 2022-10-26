Rockets and Toyota Center Announce Arena and Game Experience Enhancements

The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center announced arena and game experience enhancements in advance of the Rockets regular season home opener vs. Memphis on Friday, Oct. 21.

In continuation of the Rockets partnership with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his premium wine and spirits company, Sire Spirits, Toyota Center is launching the Sire Spirits Social Club. Conveniently located on Toyota Center’s lower suite level on the south side of the arena, the Sire Spirts Social Club offers fans a great view of the court with a fine dining experience in a high-end, club-like setting complete with premium cocktail service.

The prestigious and popular Golden Nugget Club and Lexus Lounge both return this season. With spaces adjoining the Rockets team entrance to the court, the Golden Nugget Club and Lexus Lounge provide upscale hangout spots with potential for unique interactions with players as they pass by.

The PNC Club, which is located behind the team benches on the east side of Toyota Center, now features dynamic murals created by local artist Reginald C. Adams, who is world-renowned for award-winning tile mosaic murals, sculptures, and art installations located in historic and underserved communities across Houston and the United States. His work in the PNC Club was selected and voted on by fans over the summer at Rockets.com and Rockets social media.

Brand new this season are two experiential concept suites – The Green Room and The Sneaker Suite – that infuse Toyota Center suites with the best of pop culture for an enhanced fan experience. The Green Room showcases a bright motif decorated with lush greenery and offers a boutique experience worthy of celebrities, musicians, athletes, influencers, or simply Rockets fans looking to stand out from the crowd. The Sneaker Suite amplifies global sneaker culture and its organic connection to basketball with Houston serving as one of the cities at the forefront of the cultural movement. The suite, curated in collaboration with Houston based boutique Premium Goods, will highlight basketball lifestyle and local artists as well as Rocket personalities. The suites are available to rent on a nightly basis for all Rockets games and Toyota Center events. More details will be available soon at Rockets.com.

The Rockets are injecting even more local flavor into their arena entertainment with Clutch City Beats. During the offseason, the team hosted a competition for Houston-area music producers to submit original beats and the five winners will have their tracks played during Rockets games and on social media throughout the season. Eight local artists were also commissioned to decorate the electrical boxes outside of Toyota Center.

The Rockets and Toyota Center are also launching the Takeoff MKT featuring Zippin technology. These autonomous concession stations allow fans a frictionless experience to grab their favorite beverages and get back to watching the action as quickly as possible. Fans make their selections and are automatically billed for their purchase when they exit the concessions area, with sensors, vision cognition, and machine learning used to drive the experience. One station will be located on the main concourse, with the other positioned in the upper bowl.

As part of the Rockets expanded partnership with Memorial Hermann, nursing stations will be added on both concourse levels at Toyota Center, providing private, comfortable spaces for mothers. The Rockets and Memorial Hermann also partnered to install additional baby-changing stations in restrooms throughout the arena.

Earlier this month, the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center debuted a Josh Christopher inspired merchandise capsule which he worked on in collaboration with the team. The Rockets plan to collaborate on apparel items with other players and creatives in the near future. The Rockets Team Shop, which offers online and in-store shopping with curbside pickup, is featuring San Diego Rockets themed Hardwood Classics apparel in celebration of the franchise’s 55th anniversary season.

Tickets to Rockets games at Toyota Center are available at Rockets.com with several package options, including: