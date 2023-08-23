Rockets Announce Schedule for 2023-24 NBA Season

The Houston Rockets announced their schedule for the 2023-24 regular season, which is their 57th as an NBA franchise and their 53rd in Houston.

The Rockets will open the season with a pair of road games at Orlando on Oct. 25 and at San Antonio on Oct. 27 before hosting Golden State for their home opener on Oct. 29. That is the start of a seven-game homestand for Houston which runs through Nov. 12 and includes a matchup against the L.A. Lakers on Nov. 8.

Throughout November, the Rockets will play four games as part of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament: vs. New Orleans on Nov. 10, at the L.A. Clippers on Nov. 17, vs. Denver on Nov. 24 and at Dallas on Nov. 28. More details regarding the NBA’s In-Season Tournament are available online.

From Nov. 17 through Dec. 2, the Rockets will play six of eight on the road leading into the Knockout Rounds of the In-Season Tournament. Teams which do not advance to the Knockout stage will have two games added to their schedule on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8, while teams which lose in the Quarterfinals will have one game added to their schedule on Dec. 8.

Following the completion of the In-Season Tournament, the Rockets will play 11 of 15 at Toyota Center from Dec. 11 through Jan. 6. During this stretch, Houston will host Phoenix on Dec. 27 and Detroit on New Year’s Day, marking the first NBA opportunity Rockets rookie Amen Thompson will have to face off against his twin brother, Ausar.

As the City of Houston readies to host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8, the Rockets will host back-to-back home games vs. Minnesota on Jan. 5 and vs. Milwaukee on Jan. 6. That is one of 14 sets of back-to-backs the Rockets will play this season and one of five with both games at Toyota Center.

The Rockets will play 13 of 20 games on the road from Jan. 8 through Feb. 14 heading into All-Star Weekend. During this span, Houston will host Boston on Jan. 21 and the Lakers on Jan. 29.

Post All-Star break, Houston will not play more than three consecutive games at home or on the road with the season finale at the Clippers on April 14. Over the final weeks, the Rockets will host Phoenix on Feb. 23, the Clippers on March 6, Dallas on March 31, Golden State on April 4 and Orlando for Fan Appreciation Night on April 9.