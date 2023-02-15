Rockets Complete Three-Team Trade with the L.A. Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies

The Houston Rockets announced they have completed a three-trade with the Los Angeles Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies. The Rockets traded guard Eric Gordon to the Clippers while acquiring rights to swap the 2023 first round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with the lesser of either L.A.’s first round pick or Oklahoma City’s first round pick, with protection of picks 1-6. Houston also acquires guard/forward Danny Green from the Grizzlies and guard John Wall from the Clippers.

“Throughout his six and a half seasons as a Rocket, Eric did everything we asked of him and more, both on the court and in the community,” said General Manager Rafael Stone. “We wish him nothing but the best and want him to know he’ll always have a home here in Houston.”

Green (6-6, 220) was the 46th overall pick by Cleveland in the 2009 NBA Draft and is in his 14th season. In 822 career games with 709 starts, he is averaging 8.7 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 1.5 apg, 1.03 spg and 1.9 3-pointers made on 39.9% shooting. Green is a three-time NBA Champion and was named All-Defensive Second Team in 2016-17.

Wall (6-3, 210) was the first overall pick by Washington in the 2010 NBA Draft and is in his 13th season. In 647 games with 604 starts, he is averaging 18.7 ppg, 8.9 apg, 4.2 rpg and 1.62 spg in 34.9 mpg. The five-time All-Star was with the Rockets for the past two seasons but did not play in 2021-22.

Gordon originally signed as a free agent with Houston in July of 2016. In 379 games with 219 starts as a Rocket, he averaged 15.7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg and 2.8 3-pointers made. Gordon helped the Rockets advance to the Western Conference Semifinals in each of his first four seasons, including the Conference Finals in 2017-18. He earned Sixth Man of the Year honors in 2016-17, becoming the first player in franchise history to win the award. Gordon ranks 17th in Rockets history with 5,944 points and is second to James Harden in 3-pointers made with 1,054.

In a related move, the Rockets signed Boban Marjanović after he cleared waivers. The Rockets needed to waive Marjanović on Feb. 10 in order to complete two transactions at the NBA trade deadline.

Marjanović (7-4, 286) was originally acquired by Houston via trade with Dallas on June 24, 2022. He has appeared in 17 games this season and became the ninth player to have appeared in a game for all three Texas teams.

For his career, Marjanović is averaging 23.5 points and 13.0 rebounds per 36 minutes played. He is one of 14 players listed 7’4” or taller to have appeared in an NBA game and the fourth Rocket, joining Yao Ming (7’6”), Chuck Nevitt (7’5”) and Ralph Sampson (7’4”).