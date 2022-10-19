Rockets Host Season Tipoff Rally at Rosa Parks Elementary School

The Houston Rockets hosted a season tipoff rally at Rosa Parks Elementary School in celebration of the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season.

The school, which is located in Fort Bend County, is also known as the Rockets and utilizes the same color scheme as the San Diego Rockets. The NBA Rockets are celebrating their 55th anniversary as a franchise this season and will wear their San Diego Rockets Hardwood Classic jerseys for several home games.

Former San Diego Rocket and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy was joined by Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers, DJ Kiotti Brown, the Sonic Boom Drumline, and entertainers from the Rockets Launch Crew in welcoming the children.

The Rockets offered tickets to the entire school, staff included, to their game vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, Nov. 2.