Rockets Jalen Green to Compete in AT&T Slam Dunk During NBA All-Star Weekend

by NBA/Rockets Official Release
The NBA announced the four participants for the AT&T Slam Dunk event held during NBA All-Star Weekend with Houston Rockets rookie guard Jalen Green joining Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson, and New York’s Obi Toppin. The competition will be held in Cleveland as part of All-Star Saturday Night on Feb. 19.

Green will be the fifth different Rocket to have participated in an NBA dunk contest, joining Ralph Sampson (1984), Kenny Smith (1991 and 1993), Steve Francis (2000, 2002), and Chase Budinger (2012). Francis was runner-up as a rookie to Vince Carter in 2000 while Budinger finished second to Jeremy Evans in 2012.

Green, who turned 20 years old on February 9th, was the second overall pick by Houston in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will also compete in the Clorox Rising Stars event during All-Star Weekend, along with teammates Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun. Green had 28 dunks this season heading into last week’s game at New Orleans.

