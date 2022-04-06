The Houston Rockets hosted “Rockets Runway, a Clutch City Foundation Charity Experience Presented by NYDIG” to showcase the team’s new Boeing 767 plane and to help raise funds and awareness for the Rockets continued efforts to support those in need throughout the Houston Community.

Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta and family were joined by Rockets players, coaches, team executives, and former Rockets Matt Bullard, Steve Francis, Robert Horry, Mike James, Calvin Murphy, and Hakeem Olajuwon in welcoming guests to Landry’s Hangar. “Rockets Runway” featured a special VIP reception, tours of the plane, and a live auction along with photo opportunities with players, coaches, and alumni.

Over 300 guests were in attendance with proceeds benefitting the Clutch City Foundation. During a presentation, Mr. Fertitta honored Laura Ward, President & CEO of Houston Children’s Charity, for her outstanding commitment to community outreach.

The live auction was hosted by AT&T SportsNet’s Bill Worrell and Calvin Murphy. Highlights of the auction included a trip for four on the team plane to a future Rockets game and a private basketball clinic with Rockets coaches and alumni for a group of children, including playing on the practice court and utilizing the team locker room and facilities.