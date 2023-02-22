Rockets Runway Charity Event Returns with Sequins & Sneakers Themed Gala

On Friday, March 3 at Landry’s Hangar, the Houston Rockets will host “Rockets Runway, a Clutch City Foundation Charity Experience, Presented by THINK Neurology for Kids.” The event offers guests the unique experience of touring the Rockets Boeing 767 plane while mingling with current and former Rockets players and coaches and will raise money for the team’s charity while honoring the Memorial Hermann Foundation.

Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta and his family are inviting guests to a “Sequins & Sneakers” themed gala to showcase their creativity with a contest to determine who has the best shoe game. The Rockets’ entire roster and coaching staff will be in attendance along with Hall of Famers Elvin Hayes, Calvin Murphy, Hakeem Olajuwon and Rudy Tomjanovich.

Last year’s debut event in April had over 300 guests and honored Laura Ward, President & CEO of Houston Children’s Charity, for her outstanding commitment to community outreach.

In addition to a tour of the team plane, Rockets Runway will feature an evening of music and dancing along with both live and silent auctions with all proceeds benefiting the Clutch City Foundation. Highlights of last year’s auction included a trip for four to a Rockets road game on the team plane and a private basketball clinic with Rockets coaches and alumni on the practice court at Toyota Center complete with a locker room experience.

For information on securing tickets to Rockets Runway, please visit the Rockets website. Several packages are available, with higher tiers also offering tickets to an upcoming game.

Clutch City Foundation programs provide better life experiences for children and families in underserved communities.

The mission of the Memorial Hermann Foundation is to support the Memorial Hermann Health System through philanthropy. Their vision is to establish Memorial Hermann Health System as an essential Houston institution by raising funds to help power the future of medicine and provide better health for residents of Southeast Texas and the world.

THINK Neurology for Kids is a modern, comprehensive, and accessible pediatric specialty practice that provides diagnosis and treatment for children, teens, and young adults who have conditions that involve the brain, spinal cord, muscles, nerves, and genes. They have branches in The Woodlands, Katy, Sugar Land, and Austin.