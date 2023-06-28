Rockets Select Two Stellar Picks, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore, in 2023 NBA Draft

After an exciting 2023 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets are looking forward to the upcoming 2023-24 season. With the 4th overall pick the Rockets selected Amen Thompson. With the 20th overall pick the Rockets selected Cam Whitmore.

From Rockets:

Thompson (6-7, 215) spent the past two seasons with Overtime Elite, (OTE) an Atlanta-based league which offers players ages 16 through 20 a pathway to becoming professional athletes. This past season, the 20-year-old teamed with his twin brother, Ausar, to lead the City Reapers to the championship with Amen hitting a game-winning buzzer beater in Game 2 of OTE’s best-of-five Finals. Ausar was selected fifth overall by Detroit in tonight’s draft.

During the Reapers playoff run, Amen averaged 17.2 points, 9.2 assists and 7.2 rebounds up from his season averages of 16.4 ppg, 5.9 apg and 5.9 rpg. He ranked third in the league in assists and sixth in scoring.

Prior to the start of last season, Thompson represented a collection of OTE draft eligible players in a series of games overseas against professional teams from Spain and Serbia. In five games played, he averaged 17.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 3.8 apg and 2.0 spg while shooting 56.1% from the floor. Following that tour, Thompson also had 17 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals in an exhibition game against the Adelaide 36ers from Australia’s National Basketball League.

Whitmore (6-7, 235) finished his freshman season at Villanova averaging 12.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.4 spg and 1.4 3-pointers made. Over the past 15 seasons, he was one of four Division I freshman to have averaged at least 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.00 spg and 1.0 3FGM while playing fewer than 28.0 mpg.

In the 20 games Whitmore played at least 24 minutes, he averaged 14.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.6 spg and 1.8 3FGM while shooting 50.2% from the floor and 38.5% from 3-point range. At the 2022 FIBA Under-18 Americas Championship, he averaged 18.7 points and was named MVP after leading USA Basketball to the gold medal.

Whitmore, who was born in Maryland and was a McDonald’s All-American, will turn 19 years old on July 8. He was measured with a 40.5” max vertical leap at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

The Rockets’ new head coach Ime Udoka appeared to be in great spirits while welcoming the 2023 NBA Draft picks at a press conference held at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Udoka expressed his excitement with the draft picks saying, “These are two guys that we targeted with early picks. For us to get two guys of this caliber, obviously it was a huge night for us. It wasn’t expected at all (Whitmore’s availability), but obviously a pleasant surprise on our part…we’re extremely happy with the guys we got and [I’m] looking forward to coaching them.”

When asked about the specific areas that he would like to see the rookies work on in preparation for the season Udoka said, “They bring a ton of things to the table already, obviously with our team, the thing I stress to them is a defensive mentality which they both naturally have. Shooting is always at a premium so that’s the thing I’ve been stressing to them to build and work on. Just becoming all around players, using their athleticism to their advantage, and adding the shooting piece.”

In talking about playing time and lineups Udoka stressed that there would be significant changes to find the right balance. He explained, “A lot of time and positions, those things have been given. [There will] be changes now. We’re adding some more young pieces but also the veterans, so I think just that alone with raise the level of competition. Nothing is handed out anymore. [The new staff and I] coming in we’ve kind of stressed that to the guys. So for us it’s just adding the right pieces [and] raising the whole level of the organization. I think the veterans will help but we love the young talent. It’s a balance.”

The Rockets preseason schedule showed that there will be two matchups against Victor Wembanyama who was drafted with the no.1 overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs. While both games will be played in San Antonio it is still an exciting time for Texas sports overall.