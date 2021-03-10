Sports

Rockets Sign Anthony Lamb to Two-Way Contract

The Houston Rockets announced they have called up forward Anthony Lamb from their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley.

Lamb (6-6, 225) was eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft following his senior season at Vermont. He earned America East Player of the Year honors as both a junior and a senior.

After starting the G League season with the Canton Charge, Lamb was acquired by the Vipers and appeared in six regular season games while averaging 18.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks. He also averaged 2.2 3-pointers made on 41.9% shooting.

In a related move, the Rockets have waived guard Mason Jones. He appeared in 22 games as a rookie this season.

