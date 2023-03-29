Rockets Sign Free Agent D.J. Augustin

The Houston Rockets announced they have signed free agent guard D.J. Augustin for the remainder of the season.

Augustin (6-0, 183) was originally the ninth overall pick by Charlotte in the 2008 NBA Draft. In 976 career games with 334 starts, he is averaging 9.5 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds. Over the past two seasons, Augustin shot 39.6% from 3-point range with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.44.

This marks Augustin’s second stint with the Rockets, having appeared in 20 games during the second half of 2020-21 and 34 games to start last season before joining the Los Angeles Lakers in March of 2022.