Rockets Sign Kevin Porter Jr. to Multi-Year Contract Extension

The Houston Rockets announced they have signed guard Kevin Porter Jr. to a multi-year contract extension.

“We value the player and the person that Scoot is becoming and are eager to invest in him and his journey,” said General Manager Rafael Stone. “He’s expressed how happy he is to be with this organization and has shown his commitment to putting in the work both on and off the court. We are excited for the opportunity to continue to build something special with him.”

Porter was acquired by Houston via trade with Cleveland on Jan. 22, 2021 and has since appeared in 87 games with 84 starts as a Rocket while averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.01 steals, and 2.4 3-pointers made. Over the past two seasons, he was one of eight players to have averaged at least 15.0 ppg, 6.0 apg, 4.0 rpg, 1.00 spg, and 2.0 3FGM, joining LaMelo Ball, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, James Harden, LeBron James, Kyle Lowry, and Fred VanVleet.

The Seattle native did not turn 22 years old until after last season ended. Over his 35 games played in 2021-22, Porter averaged 3.1 3FGM on 40.4% shooting and was one of five players with at least six games played over that span to have averaged at least 3.0 3FGM while shooting 40.0% or better. He also had an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.54 over his final 32 games played last season, up from a 1.65 ratio his first 55 games as a Rocket.

Porter recorded 50 points and 11 assists vs. Milwaukee on April 29, 2021, becoming the fifth-youngest player to have scored 50-plus points in NBA history and he eclipsed LeBron James as the youngest to have done so while recording 10-plus assists. Porter had 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists vs. Sacramento on March 30, 2022, becoming the youngest Rocket to have recorded a triple-double in franchise history. He became the fourth player in NBA history under the age of 22 to have recorded both a 50-point game and a triple-double, joining LeBron James, Brandon Jennings, and Trae Young.