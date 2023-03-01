Sports

Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-Day Contract

by Houston Rockets
by Houston Rockets 0 comment

The Houston Rockets announced they have signed center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract.

Cauley-Stein (7-0, 240) was briefly with the Rockets during the preseason prior to joining their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. In 10 regular season games for the Vipers, he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor. Cauley-Stein also appeared in 16 games for Rio Grande Valley during the G League Showcase.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE – MAY 11: Dillon Brooks #24 of the Memphis Grizzlies shoots against Willie Cauley-Stein #33 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half at FedExForum on May 11, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The seven-year NBA veteran was originally the sixth overall pick by Sacramento in the 2015 draft and spent last season with Dallas and Philadelphia. In 422 career games with 256 starts, Cauley-Stein has averaged 8.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.4 apg in 22.0 mpg while shooting 54.4% from the floor.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Cougars Win Seven Titles, Tuilefano Breaks Records on...

Rockets Runway Charity Event Returns with Sequins &...

Rockets Complete Three-Team Trade with the L.A. Clippers...

Houston Texans hire DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach

Veteran Rocket Eric Gordon Makes A Statement with...

Duncan Inducted Into Texas Track & Field Coaches...

Voting results: 2023 NBA All-Star Game starters

Jalen Green Scores Career-High in Win Against Timberwolves

Defending WNBA Champion Aces to Host AT&T WNBA...

Andre Johnson Named Finalist for 2023 Pro Football...