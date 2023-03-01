Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-Day Contract

The Houston Rockets announced they have signed center Willie Cauley-Stein to a 10-day contract.

Cauley-Stein (7-0, 240) was briefly with the Rockets during the preseason prior to joining their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. In 10 regular season games for the Vipers, he has averaged 9.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting 64.5% from the floor. Cauley-Stein also appeared in 16 games for Rio Grande Valley during the G League Showcase.

The seven-year NBA veteran was originally the sixth overall pick by Sacramento in the 2015 draft and spent last season with Dallas and Philadelphia. In 422 career games with 256 starts, Cauley-Stein has averaged 8.7 ppg, 5.9 rpg and 1.4 apg in 22.0 mpg while shooting 54.4% from the floor.