Rockets, Toyota and Pizza Hut Offer Surprises at Kids’ Meals Distribution

The Houston Rockets and the Fertitta Family teamed up with Toyota and Pizza Hut to offer up surprises to families stopping by Kids’ Meals food distribution site in Houston.

Rockets staff, including team mascot Clutch the Bear, were on hand to hand out activity packs containing books, coloring sheets, Rockets gear, and other items courtesy of Toyota. 

Pizza Hut provided each pack with a gift certificate to its locations and treated the Kids’ Meals staff and volunteers to lunch.

Kids’ Meals mission is to end childhood hunger by delivering free healthy meals to the doorsteps of Houston’s hungriest preschool-aged children and through collaboration provide their families with resources to help end the cycle of poverty.

