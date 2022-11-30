Rockets Win Pivotal Game against Atlanta Hawks

Over the weekend the Rockets had a 128-122 win against the Atlanta Hawks, which in some circles is being called their most notable win of the season thus far. Right now, the Rockets sit at the bottom of the West with the worst record. The Rockets are a young and talented team and the resolve they showed in the face of a team that sits in the middle of the standings in the East is encouraging.

Rockets Head Coach Stephen Silas believes that this could be a defining moment for the team in changing the momentum of the season. “Usually they’re revealed after the fact,” Silas shared on Friday. “It could be one of those defining-type games, but there always are during the season. It’s just never revealed until after.”

The Hawks’ scoring was led by Dejounte Murray and Trae Young, who together scored 83 points. In fact, the Hawks were up by as much as 16 points during the second half. The Rockets didn’t give up and managed to rally for a win.

While happy about the win, Jalen Green is focused on consistent improvement saying, “We’re not really worried about sending no message, we’re just worried about internal things, keeping our head, playing hard every night, and just coming out and doing what we do.”

As the adage goes, work hard play hard. Kevin Porter Jr. and Green had a little fun post-game poking fun at Young on social media. Porter shared a video of Young leaving the court and added the caption, “Twin look at lil fella (with a laughing emoji) @jalen.” It started a meme trend of branding Young as “lil fella.”

While the Rockets are still at the bottom of the standings…a win is a win.