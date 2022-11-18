RSV Surge in Children Likely Caused by ‘Immunity Gap,’ Not COVID-19 Vaccine

SciCheck Digest

Hospitals across the country are seeing a spike of respiratory syncytial virus infections among children. Experts say the spike is most likely caused by an immunity gap created by the lack of exposure to the virus over the past couple of years. There’s no evidence the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is the cause, as viral posts falsely claim.

Full Story

Children’s hospitals across the United States are reporting full capacity due to an intense and early surge of respiratory syncytial virus infections. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild flu-like symptoms, but can be dangerous for some people, especially older people, infants and young children.

By the end of October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported its surveillance systems were showing an increase in RSV detections and RSV-related emergency room visits and hospitalizations in multiple areas of the country, with some regions nearing seasonal peak levels, which usually occur from later December to mid-February. Each year, 58,000 to 80,000 children under 5 are hospitalized due to RSV infection, according to the agency.

“There are bad RSV years and less bad RSV years,” Dr. Paul A. Offit, a vaccine expert and pediatrician at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told us in an interview. “This is the worst RSV year we’ve ever seen in our hospital.”

Many experts believe the spike in RSV is primarily due to reduced immunity to the virus in the population as a result of the precautions taken during the pandemic, such as social distancing. Offit said the restrictions established in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virtually eliminated other respiratory viruses, creating an “immunity gap.”

With fewer people having been recently exposed to the virus, fewer people have immunity against it and more people are susceptible to falling ill. This includes very young babies, who are at high risk of RSV and can be protected by maternal antibodies passed to them in utero, as well as slightly older children who may have never been infected. Now, with more people not wearing masks or isolating when feeling sick, RSV and other respiratory viruses are spreading more freely. Because a larger number of people will now get sick, more people will also become severely ill.

RSV, which normally infects nearly all children before the age of 2, is highly contagious and spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes near other people, or through contaminated surfaces. People with RSV are usually contagious for three to eight days, but some infants and immunocompromised people can continue to spread the virus for as long as four weeks.

Opponents of the vaccine are incorrectly suggesting online that the unusually high number of infections is caused by the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.

An Instagram user who shared a screenshot of a tweet that linked the RSV spike to the pediatric COVID-19 vaccines wrote: “Are we surprised!? Your precious sh0ts that are saving so many lives 🙄 are causing higher rates of RSV… SHOCKER I love $cience.”

“It’s the shots, per their own trial data,” reads another Instagram post, which shares this headline of a Substack post published on Oct. 29: “Evidence Suggests the COVID Shots Are Responsible for Soaring RSV Cases Throughout the U.S. & Canada.”

Del Bigtree, who leads the anti-vaccine group Informed Consent Action Network, dismissed the immunity gap argument on his Nov. 1 online talk show. Instead, he incorrectly suggested the most “obvious” explanation for the rise in RSV cases in children is the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

“It shows you how desperate they are to protect the vaccine, because the vaccine should be the obvious,” he said when presented with the immunity gap reasoning. “Why do we suddenly have outbreaks of RSV beyond anything we’ve ever seen before? Could it possibly be that injection that we know lowers the immune system and showed within 28 days an increase in RSV?” he said.

As we’ve reported, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines impair immunity generally, and they increase immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is not the first time Bigtree or his group, ICAN, has spread misinformation about the vaccines — ICAN recently published a misleading analysis of COVID-19 vaccine safety data, as we reported.

“There is no evidence indicating COVID-19 vaccination can cause infection with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV),” Kate Grusich, a CDC representative, told us in an email.

The CDC also noted that COVID-19 vaccination in the youngest children remains low — less than 8% of children under 5 years old have received at least one dose, a coverage that “does not account for the surge in RSV cases seen nationally.”

“In addition, children under six months of age, who have always been at the highest risk of RSV-associated severe disease and hospitalization, continue to have the highest rates of RSV hospitalization among all age groups (RSV-NET Interactive Dashboard | CDC) – and this group is not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Grusich wrote.

No Causal Association Between RSV and COVID-19 Vaccines

Bigtree’s speculation comes from RSV cases reported after vaccination in the pediatric mRNA COVID-19 vaccine trials. Both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech reported a few RSV cases in the vaccine and placebo groups 28 days after vaccination, with a slightly bigger number in the vaccine group. Both companies and the Food and Drug Administration dismissed any causal association.

Moderna found that in the 6- to 23-month-old group, 0.8% of the babies that received the vaccine reported RSV, compared with 0.5% in the placebo group. In the 2- to 5-year-old cohort, 0.4% reported an RSV infection in the vaccine group and less than 0.1% in the placebo group, and in the 6- to 11-year-old cohort, 3.9% reported RSV in the vaccine group and 2.5% in the placebo group.