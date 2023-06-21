Salute to Fathers in the Caregiver Space

We recently celebrated Father’s Day, and I always believe in giving credit where credit is due; however, the fathers in the caregiving space are often forgotten.

But we will forget no more, RIGHT?

Fathers caring for aging parents with chronic diseases, cognitive decline, and physical disabilities happen more than we discuss. The circumstances and factors that drive their experiences are no different from the female assumed caregiver role. The care is still necessary. The needs of loved ones still must be met. The gender role has shifted to the men in the family who have taken on the role to ensure the caregiving responsibilities are handled.

Around the globe, men take on the role of caregivers every single day. It is a stereotype to believe the only valuable and capable caregiver is of the female gender.

According to the National Family Caregivers Association (NFCA), there are more than 54 million Americans who are male that provided care for a family member or friend in past years. Research over the years has smashed the stereotype of men as caregivers and the support needed for men to fulfill their caregiver roles is a critical piece of the puzzle.

While their ways of doing things may be different, the goal is always to get the job done safely and respectfully. No different from the expectation of female caregivers. The definition of the caregiver is gender neutral. Let us consider its definition…providing emotional, physical, and mental support to someone in need. Sounds to me, like a caring father can do this, and to some degree better than a female, especially the physical part, due to their ability to use the strength factor. Those of us who understand the journey must make it easier for fathers, the men on the planet to embrace the role of caregiver. They, as well, must know asking for breaks and help is a strength; because the same toll caregiving produces, fathers may experience as well. Cheers to all father caregivers, everywhere. We salute you! Be safe! Be well!

Dr. Cynthia J. Hickman is a retired registered nurse and case manager; CEO of Your Proactive Caregiver Advocate and author of From the Lens of Daughter, Nurse, and Caregiver: A Journey of Duty and Honor, and The Black Book of Important Information for Caregivers.