Say His Name…George Floyd! Local Business Owners Unveil New George Floyd Mural at Their Popular Restaurant

ABOVE: Local business owners, Kerrick and Adrienne Henny and their son Kristopher, are joined by local elected officials as they unveil new George Floyd mural at LA Burgers & Daiquiris in Third Ward Houston

On September 26th, local entrepreneurs and philanthropists—Kerrick and Adrienne Henny, along with their son Kristopher Henny—kicked off the official unveiling of a new George Floyd mural at one of their popular restaurants in the Third Ward community.

The Henny family opened the new restaurant called LA Burgers & Daiquiris during the COVID-19 pandemic and wanted to do something to commemorate the life of George Floyd—a Third Ward native who grew up in the area and attended Jack Yates High School. They also own another popular restaurant in the area called Wing Quarter.

Many local leaders and elected officials joined members of George Floyd’s family at the restaurant, located at 3755 N MacGregor Way at the corner of Scott and Southmore.

Community members gather as new George Floyd mural unveiled at LA Burgers & Daiquiris in Third Ward Houston

Remarks were shared by Mayor Sylvester Turner, State Senator Borris Miles, State Representative Jarvis Johnson, City Councilmember Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (District D), Travis Caines, Latonya Floyd, Kerrick Henny and others. Also in attendance were former Houston City Councilmember and HISD Trustee Jolanda Jones, members of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and other local business and community leaders. The event was emceed by Houston Forward Times Associate Editor Jeffrey L. Boney.

Latonya Floyd, who is George Floyd’s older sister, attended the official unveiling, where she thanked all in attendance. She also spoke about the recent failure of the Senate to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

“God has his plan, and nobody can change it. But we can change what’s going on down here,” said Latonya. “So, let’s all stick together, work together, and let’s get this bill passed and let’s get this done.”

Latonya went on to lead the attendees in a chant to “Say His Name…George Floyd”.

The eye-catching mural was created by Houston artist Israel Rodriguez and took approximately two weeks to complete.

George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin—who lodged his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds last year—has impacted the world and awakened the souls of people across the globe.

There have been countless marches, protests, and candlelight vigils that have taken place all over the world to condemn the cowardice act by Chauvin, and now this new George Floyd mural is being added to the list to continue keeping his memory alive.

In February, a Black Lives Matter mural was painted in crimson and gold on Alabama Street in front of Yates High School in memory of George Floyd. At the end of the mural is a red football jersey with a yellow 88, the number George Floyd wore, along with his date of birth and date of death. In May, a new park was dedicated to the memory of George Floyd, donated by Ms. Gertrude Jane Stone and the Stone family, who owned the property and have served as a prominent and influential African American family in the Greater Houston area and in Third Ward for decades. The property, which is located directly across from Jack Yates High School, sits at the corner of Napoleon Street and Alabama Street. Earlier this month, the Houston Independent School District (HISD) Board of Trustees voted unanimously to rename the athletic field at Jack Yates High School after George Floyd.