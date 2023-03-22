Scenes from the Rockets: Featuring Photojournalist Lottie Spears

Photographer Lottie Spears has been on the scene documenting the Rockets this season. Rockets Kenyon Martin Jr. after a play against the Boston Celtics (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times) Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. contests for the jump ball against Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times) Rockets Usman Garuba attempts to block Demar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times) 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail You may also like University of Houston Cougars Headed to NCAA’s Sweet... March 22, 2023 UCLA’s Jordan Chiles Earns Highest All-around Gymnastics Score... March 22, 2023 Rockets and AT&T SportsNet Present Annual Clutch City... March 22, 2023 Women’s Track & Field Wins 9 Titles, Has... March 22, 2023 WNBA and ESPN Announce Broadcast Schedule and Added... March 15, 2023 NBA Launchpad Selects Seven Companies to Research and... March 8, 2023 Blair, Young Garner Conference Awards March 8, 2023 Cougars Win Seven Titles, Tuilefano Breaks Records on... March 1, 2023 Rockets Sign Willie Cauley-Stein to 10-Day Contract March 1, 2023 Rockets Runway Charity Event Returns with Sequins &... February 22, 2023