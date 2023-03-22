Sports

Scenes from the Rockets: Featuring Photojournalist Lottie Spears

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

Photographer Lottie Spears has been on the scene documenting the Rockets this season.

Rockets Kenyon Martin Jr. after a play against the Boston Celtics (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. contests for the jump ball against Jonas Valanciunas of the New Orleans Pelicans (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

Rockets Usman Garuba attempts to block Demar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls (Photo by Lottie Spears/Green Rebel Photography for Forward Times)

