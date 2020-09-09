Sports

Serena Williams Makes Tennis History on Labor Day

by Grace Boateng
by Grace Boateng

Tennis Legend Serena Williams spent Labor Day making history. She became the very first athlete to win 100 matches in Arthur Ashe Stadium after her victorious fourth round. Williams is en route to claim her 24th Grand Slam title so the wins are as meaningful as ever.

“I just kept fighting. She was doing so well, she was being so aggressive, and I knew I needed to do the same thing,” Williams expressed.

Williams is a few wins away from that illustrious title. Another image that has been making the rounds is that of her 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., cheering her on from the sidelines. “She’s a fan of tennis,” Williams said. “She’s come to watch me practice, at least on this court. She loves when I practice on this court because she can sit and watch.”

