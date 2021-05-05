Shaqir O’Neal, son of Shaquille O’Neal, Commits to Texas Southern University

Shaqir O’Neal, the youngest son of Basketball Hall of Fame player Shaquille O’Neal, announced that he has committed to Texas Southern University. The 6’6” shooting guard is ranked 275th and is considered a 3-star player. In an Instagram Live interview conducted with Overtime sports O’Neal shared that his commitment to the TSU Tigers comes out of a desire to “change the narrative” surrounding Historically Black Colleges and University programs. Though he is not amongst the top 100 recruits of his class, he seems confident in his ability to be a change-maker and he is focused on his goal.

During the interview O’Neal explained, “I just wanted to change the narrative of culture and do something new. A lot of people are going to follow me.”

“You can expect a lot of buckets,” O’Neal said to Overtime. “I’m trying to get to the league.”

The family does have a history with TSU’s head coach Johnny Jones. Jones was an assistant coach at LSU when Shaquille O’Neal was in college.

Shaqir will join his older brother Shareef and older sister Amirah, who both play ball at LSU, as the 3rd member of the family playing college ball.