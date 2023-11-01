Sharing Holiday Joy: Color Box’s Ongoing Efforts to Support Houston Families

CoolxDad’s Annual Gift-Giving Project Continues to Spread Warmth

CoolxDad, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering fathers of color, is excited to announce the return of its annual holiday gift drive, the Color Box initiative. Taking place from November 1 to 30, 2023, Color Box encourages businesses and individuals across the Houston area to join hands in making the holiday season brighter for underserved families impacted by SEARCH Homeless Services.

CoolxDad is committed to its mission of combating fatherlessness in American households by creating opportunities for men of color to engage with their families and communities. Color Box is a centerpiece of the organization’s efforts and stands as a beacon of positivity and community support.

CoolxDad invites generous contributions of new children’s toys, electronics, and new clothing of all sizes, with a value of up to $75.00. The collected items will be distributed as Christmas presents to the kids/families in need. A range of businesses will serve as drop-off locations for donations, and supporting companies include: Mo’Better Brews, Art is Bond, OST Liquor, WONDERLIKEWANDER, Ellio Fine Art, Genara, The Argyle League, OaksPoint Pediatric Dentistry, and SANMAN Studios.

As part of this year’s initiative, Color Box will host a series of community-focused events. These activities commenced with a vibrant kickoff ceremony November 1, 2023 at ART IS BOND, located at 4411 Montrose Blvd, Suite E Houston, TX 77006. Janice Bond, founder of Art Is Bond Gallery, served as the event host. This kickoff celebration united and inspired community members, marking the start of this compassionate journey.

On November 26, 2023, the CoolxDad team in partnership with Sanman Studios will offer FREE FAMILY PORTRAITS for the community. Families from the Houston and surrounding areas are invited to create memories with the CoolxDad team as we continue to celebrate the holiday season. Family Portrait Day will be held at SANMAN Studios, 1109 Providence St, Houston, TX 77002, from 1pm-5pm.

On December 2, 2023, you can join the CoolxDad team at Hennessy Park, located at 1900 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, as CoolxDad proudly announces the hosting of a 5K FunxRun. This special event will honor and celebrate Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as he concludes his term in office. The purpose of this event is to mobilize resources in support of CoolxDad’s mission, with a specific focus on enhancing the Color Box holiday programming for years to come, thereby empowering fathers of color.

Aligned with CoolxDad’s commitment to holistic wellness, this event provides families with the opportunity to engage in physical activity together, fostering the creation of lasting memories and establishing an annual tradition along the way.

On December 6, 2023, from 6 to 9 p.m., CoolxDad members will partner with Houston Dynamo to host a gift-wrapping event. This event aims to prepare the collected presents for distribution for the families impacted by SEARCH Homeless Services, spreading holiday cheer and fostering a sense of togetherness.

Join the CoolxDad team in making this holiday season unforgettable for deserving families in Houston.

Color Box Gift Drive