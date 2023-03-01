Showstopping looks from the 54th NAACP Image Awards and more!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 10: Quinta Brunson attends the Kate Spade New York presentation during New York Fashion Week 2023 at The Whitney Museum of American Art on February 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Entertainer of the Year and Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series award winner Angela Bassett poses in the press room during the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: Zendaya attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)