Simone Biles Cements GOAT Status

Simone Biles has done it again.

The superstar gymnast returned to international competition – and even broke a few records – at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. Competing in the city where she launched her career a decade ago, Biles simply shined. She propelled her team into the record books and won four gold medals, becoming the most-awarded gymnast ever and cementing her GOAT status.

On Sunday, October 1, Biles opened the competition in dramatic fashion. She became the first woman ever to land a Yurchenko double pike vault, which consists of a backflip off the vault and two full rotations in a pike position before landing. Since she’s the first to complete the move in an international competition, the move is now named after her: the Biles II.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, Biles won her 20th world championship gold medal — 10 years to the day after winning her first gold at the same event back in 2013. She powered her team (including Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, and Skye Blakely) to a record-breaking seventh consecutive world title. (This despite the injury to Team USA gymnast Joscelyn Roberson, Biles’ teammate.)

On Friday, she did even better, winning her sixth individual all-around event. (The all-around champion has the highest combined score across all events.) After a near-flawless vault, solid parallel bars and balance beam routines, and a dazzling floor exercise, Biles earned a sixth all-around title, tying Japan’s Kohei Uchimura for the most world all-around titles by a man or woman.

She started with vault. Clad in a glittering royal blue leotard, she executed a highly difficult maneuver known as the “Cheng”. After sprinting down the platform and launching into the air, she stuck the landing, planting her feet down on the floor with only the slightest of hops. She earned a score of 15.100.

On the uneven bars (one of her hardest events), Biles earned 14.333 points, putting her in the lead. She overcame a shaky start to perform gamely on the balance beam, earning 14.433. And despite tripping near the end of her floor routine, Biles still delivered some top-tier tumbling, scoring 14.533. Her 58.399 total points earned Biles her 21st gold medal. With 27 world championship medals (21 gold) and seven Olympics medals, Simone Biles now had 34 total medals — making her the most decorated gymnast ever.

It marked a dramatic comeback for Biles, who’s returning to competition after a two-year hiatus. In 2021, she withdrew from five events at the Tokyo Olympics due to “the twisties”, a condition where gymnasts lose their sense of direction in the air. If that sounds scary, it is. “Literally cannot tell up from down. It’s the craziest feeling ever,” Biles explained on Instagram. “Not having an inch of control over your body. What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have NO idea how I’m going to land. Or what I’m going to land on.”

Though she returned in time to win bronze on beam, Biles took a two-year break from gymnastics. She admitted on Twitter that she didn’t think she’d ever compete again. But there she was on the award podium, receiving her gold medal. Rebeca Andrade (of Brazil) took silver, while Shilese Jones (Team USA) won bronze.

For the first time in the history of this event, all three medalists were Black women. “I thought that was amazing. Black Girl Magic!” Biles told reporters. “Hopefully it just teaches all the young girls out there that you can do anything you put your minds to.”

Biles grew emotional while on the podium, wiping away tears as the national anthem played. “I was emotional because it was my first Worlds 10 years ago and now my sixth […] but I swear, I do have something in my eye that’s been bothering me for like four hours, and I cannot get it out,” she told media. “So while I was looking up there, it was like a combination of both.”

But she wasn’t done yet. On Saturday (Oct. 9), Biles won a silver medal for vault, despite falling during her first attempt. She placed fifth in the uneven bars event. But she bounced back on Sunday, winning two more golds: one for a virtually flawless routine on balance beam and another for her excellent exercise on floor.

In gymnastics, a “floor exercise” takes part on a flat surface of roughly 40 ft. by 40 ft. It brings together both dance elements and acrobatics. Routines feature tumbling (handstands, cartwheels, somersaults, etc.), per Britannica. The International Gymnastics Federation says Biles’ routine contained four difficult tumbling moves, including one named after her. The “Biles I” consists of “a double layout with a half-twist,” meaning that Biles must flip twice while keeping her body straight and elongated. While in the air, she does a ½ twist. The trick is the “blind landing”: Biles can’t see the floor where she’ll land.

Yet Simone Biles performed her floor routine with pizzazz and panache. Even her mistakes were thought-out: she landed with one foot out of bounds after a particularly hard tumble move. But she had the presence of mind to balance on that one foot, keeping the other in midair (thus avoiding a two-tenths point deduction). She finished with a score of 14.633 — enough to earn first-place gold.