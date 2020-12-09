Simone Williams and her Record Setting Crown

Simone Williams, a native of Brooklyn, set a new world record for having the largest afro in the women category. Her record was set with an afro height of 8.07 inches and a width of 8.85 inches. Williams broke the record of the previous title holder Aevin Dugas who reigned with her crown for 8 years.

(Photo courtesy of Simone Williams’ IG @simonerellbess)

Williams was inspired by Dugas and talked about it to Guinness World Records saying, “She inspired me to make the attempt. I googled ‘world’s largest afro’ and when she came up I was in awe. At the time, I didn’t think my hair was anywhere close to hers; she was goals! But I was so happy to see that she was recognized and there was a chance for others to be recognized too.”

Not only do I get to post a pic of my fro but I love what this day represents. Today we place emphasis on normalizing the fro and accepting our hair as it grows from our heads. Believe it or not, I straightened my hair most of my transition (circa 2012) back to natural because I didn’t quite consider my new do “normal”. I had to be my own cheerleader and convince myself that big hair was OK, too. Glad there is a day that acknowledges afros and all their loveliness.

So whether small or large, happy #worldafroday!” Simone Williams

As is the journey with most black girls and women, her road to rocking her natural crown was a long, winding road. She shared that though the process was difficult for her in the beginning she eventually learned how to care for her crown.

“When my hair is fully styled and big and voluminous I get a lot of stares, a lot of comments, lots of compliments – I want to think that everything is positive, but there are some people who stare like they have no idea what’s going on or what they’re looking at,” Williams shared.

She went on to say, “Rocking a natural ‘fro is something that really symbolizes your pride in being Black. And I feel like whenever I wear my hair very big and beautiful, I just feel that pride within me.”

In a world that loves to criticize the crown of black girls and black women it is refreshing to see a story about how powerful and beautiful we are just because we are who we are.

Congratulations to Simone!