Sinbad Recovers from Recent Stroke

David Adkins, known professionally as Sinbad, suffered a recent stroke. The Adkins family released a statement Monday morning saying the 64-year-old comedian is on the road to recovery.

“It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke,” his family told Variety. “Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon.”

Sinbad competed on Star Search in 1985, ultimately losing to comedian John Kassir. But the defeat helped launch his career in Hollywood.

Sinbad played Coach Walter Oakes on A Different World, a spinoff from The Cosby Show, from 1987-1991. A series of successful HBO comedy specials followed in the early ‘90s. He starred on The Sinbad Show, which ran for one season on Fox, and lent his comedic chops to numerous films, including, House Guest, Jingle All the Way, First Kid and Good Burger.

Most recently, Sinbad had a main role on the Fox series Rel, which ran for one season from 2018-2019. He was still doing standup shows as recently as October.

It’s unknown when Sinbad’s stroke occurred. The Adkins family has asked for prayers and privacy.

“Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing,” they noted. “We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time. Thank you.”