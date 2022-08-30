Singer-Songwriter and Forward Times Business Manager, Lenora, Announces Inaugural 21st Night of September Concert

ABOVE: Photo by Troy Ezequiel

To purchase tickets to the 21st Night of September, visit www.matchhouston.org

Singer-songwriter, Lenora, wears many hats. When the native Houstonian and international recording artist isn’t writing and performing her music that she has affectionately described as “R&G” or “Rhythm & Groove”, she’s busy strategizing at her family business, Forward Times multimedia company.

As one can imagine, tending to two equally important careers is demanding to say the least. But Lenora explains that recently, finding the synergy between her musical career and Forward Times is what helped her to discover her true purpose.

“Forward Times has always been important to me. I grew up around the paper. My grandmother, Lenora “Doll” Carter raised me since I was two days old, up until her untimely death in 2010 and Forward Times was her life. So, it was my life, too. But if I’m being honest, because I’ve been a musician my entire life, it always felt like I had to choose,” Lenora expressed.

As one can imagine, carrying the name of her late grandmother while also finding her footing in the business, was intimidating.

“What I realized very recently is, there is no right or wrong way to contribute. Instead of seeing our business as something that forces me to split my time between there and music, I truly see it as an opportunity to contribute in a multitude of ways. I contribute to my community and to the world through my art, through media and through mentorship. That is such a blessing!” Lenora shares.

With this newfound clarity, Lenora, decided to produce an inaugural concert this September, called The 21st Night of September at MATCH Theatre. The concert is powered by Forward Times and presented by the Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship & Youth Foundation.

The Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship & Youth Foundation was created to honor her late grandparents (Julius and Lenora Carter). Julius and Lenora Carter founded the Forward Times Publishing Company in January 1960, and during their tenure, the Carters privately assisted students who aspired to excel in the area of journalism. The Scholarship & Youth Foundation memorializes the Carters while also continuing their legacy in extending knowledge and resources to media/journalism students.

“I wanted to find a way to bridge it all together – our community, art, music, healing and I think this concert will do just that. People are ALWAYS asking when they can catch a show in town since I do so many private shows that aren’t in town; so, I wanted to do something that people can come out to in the theatre and enjoy. It was also important to make the people who are aware of my music and who support me, aware of Forward Times and the Foundation. We’re a 62-year-old family business and I’m proud of that,” Lenora shares.

Inspired by the Earth, Wind & Fire smash-hit, “September”, The 21st Night of September’s purpose is to bring the community together for a night that honors and celebrates the past, while embracing the future. Backed by her signature 5-piece band, along with the help of a horn section, featured background vocalists and nationally acclaimed dancers, Lenora hopes to take attendees “on a journey through outer space towards inner peace” while also performing feel-good music that stirs the soul.

The 21st Night of September will take place at MATCH (Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston) Theatre and pre-selected scholarship recipients from Jack Yates High School and the Young Women’s College Preparatory Academy will be invited to attend this celebratory evening of music and healing.

Lenora explains, “When you purchase a ticket to this show or support in any way, your contribution will benefit the Julius and Lenora Carter Scholarship and Youth Foundation. This will help us continue to award scholarships to students who aspire to excel in the media industry.”

