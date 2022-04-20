Sisters Network Inc. Set to Host 12th Annual Stop the Silence 5k Walk/Run During National Minority Health Month

Sisters Network® Inc. serves as the nation’s largest and only national Black breast cancer survivor organization and a national leader in the Black breast cancer movement.

As part of their ongoing efforts to combat this deadly disease, Sisters Network will host their 12th Annual Stop the Silence 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Discovery Green Park, 1500 McKinney Rd., Houston, TX. 77010, during National Minority Health month.

Each year, the walk attracts thousands of participants from across the country who converge on downtown Houston to walk/run in honor, memory, support, or celebration of a family member who has battled breast cancer.

“Sisters Network is honored to continue to host the only national African American breast cancer walk attracting thousands of participants from around the United States,” said Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc. “We are proud to be at the forefront to ‘Stop the Silence,’ increase breast health awareness in the African American community, encourage women to get annually mammography screenings and provide financial support to survivors nationwide.”

Jackson founded Sisters Network in 1994. She is a 28-year and four-time breast cancer survivor.

Both Jackson and Sisters Network are recognized globally as leading voices in the Black Breast Cancer movement. Sisters Network’s national headquarters are located here in Houston, Texas, but the organization has over 30 survivor-run affiliate chapters nationwide in Alabama, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The event schedule is as followed:

8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Opening Ceremony with Founder/CEO, Sisters Network Inc., Elected Officials, Community leaders and other VIPs.

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

5K Race Kick-off (LaBranch and Lamar in downtown)

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Closing Ceremony

Event sponsors include Pfizer, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Eisai, Natrelle, HEB, TDECU, Brothers Helping Sisters, Majic 102.1, The Boxx 97.9, Praise 92.1, DMars, and the Forward Times.

Participants can register or donate at www.stopthesilencewalk.org. Registration is $40.00/individuals and $400/team of ten. Funds raised from the Stop the Silence 5K Walk/Run will support SNI Breast Cancer Assistance Program (BCAP), which provides financial assistance to breast cancer assistance to survivors and pays for mammograms for underinsured or underserved women in Houston and around the nation.

Since 2006, BCAP has helped thousands of women providing nearly $1 million dollars in financial support and free mammogram/ultrasound screenings.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among African American women. An estimated 27,060 new cases of breast cancer and 6,080 deaths are expected to occur among African American women according to the American Cancer Society Facts & Figures. The five-year survival rate for African American women is 78%, as compared to 90% for white women.

For more information, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.