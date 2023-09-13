Sisters Network Inc. to Host National Black Breast Cancer Summit During National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ABOVE: Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network® Inc.

Sisters Network Inc., the largest and leading national Black breast cancer survivor-run organization, recently announced that it will host the 2023 National Black Breast Cancer Summit in Houston, Texas on October 6 through October 8, 2023, at the Hilton Houston Post Oak by the Galleria, 2001 Post Oak Blvd., Houston, TX. 77056.

The summit, held during National Breast Cancer Awareness month, will focus on Breast Health Education, Survivorship, Health Equity, and Advocacy. Registration is free and open to the public. To register, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), despite medical improvements in early detection, diagnosis and screening, many Black women are still less likely to obtain adequate treatment compared with White women.

“Sisters Network® Inc. is proud to host the only National Black Breast Cancer Summit organized and curated by a black led national breast cancer survivorship organization.

“It is truly by us, for us,” stated Karen E. Jackson, Founder/CEO, Sisters Network® Inc.

“Since 1994, we have been the leader in the Black breast cancer movement and our organization remains committed to leading the charge for change. The National Black Breast Cancer Summit builds on the strong foundation of SNI’s former National African American Breast Cancer Conference previously hosted for 10 years,” added Jackson.

The 2023 National Black Breast Cancer Summit features nationally recognized medical experts who will present the most current information on breast health, treatment advances, address the power of self-advocacy, managing mental health and breast cancer and other topics.

During the summit, The Pretty in Pink Awards Luncheon will be held featuring award-winning actress, Tina Lifford “Aunt Vi” from OWN-TV’s, “Queen Sugar” and honoring breast cancer advocates. The summit will conclude with the Gospel Prayer Brunch with a message of inspiration from Pastor Mia K. Wright, The Fountain of Praise Church, and a special performance by Stellar award-winning and Grammy nominated Gospel artist, Brian Courtney Wilson, “God is a Great Work.”

“Breast cancer is a crisis in the Black community. As a community, we deserve better and if we don’t stand up and demand better, we’re not going to get it. Early detection is not a slogan, it can really save our Sisters’ lives,” stated Jackson.

“Our national creed I created in 1995 tells us who we are and where we want to be,” said Jackson. “In Unity There is Strength, we have covered that. In Strength There is Power, we have covered that. In Power There is Change, that is where we are today. We are at Change! As an organization and in partnership with the Black community, we need to be more involved in national breast health advocacy. Sisters Network Inc. is committed to taking the lead on what we want to change in the breast cancer space to help Black women. I’m proud that our National Black Breast Cancer Summit is an important catalyst of that change.”

The 2023 National Black Breast Cancer Summit is generously supported by Merck, Lilly, Gilead, Hologic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Novartis, Pfizer, Seagen, Daiichi-Sankyo, Eisai, Relay Therapeutics, Genentech and HEB. Media Partners include Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine, DMARS.com and the Forward Times.

For more information, please visit www.sistersnetworkinc.org for more information or call (866) 781-1808 or follow us on Instagram, X formerly Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.