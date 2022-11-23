Solange To Curate the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2023 Spring Music Series

The Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) recently announced that Solange Knowles is handling curation for the venue’s 2023 Spring Music Series.

Under her multidisciplinary creative imprint Saint Heron, the “Cranes in the Sky” vocalist will select the Academy’s forthcoming concerts, films, performance art showcases, dance shows and theatrical pieces. Taking place across BAM’s multiple theaters, Solange’s guest curation will honor “the intergenerational and genre-spanning” impact of forward-minded artists.

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said David Binder, BAM’s artistic director, in a statement via Billboard. “Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

Founded in 1861, BAM is the oldest performing arts center in North America. The Academy has acquired legions of loyal supporters over the years through its series of guest curatorships, which previously included renowned poet Hanif Abdurraqib. In his lineup, Abdurraqib included performances from Mavis Staples, Mdou Moctar and Little Simz.

Solange’s curatorial comes shortly after her move into musical composition. Earlier this year, she composed a score for the New York City Ballet‘s Play Time, which premiered in September. Her BAM 2023 Spring Music Series lineup is expected to be announced in the coming weeks, with shows slated to begin in the winter.