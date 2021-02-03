Soulful Southern Singer Lenora Showcases Soaring Soprano Vocals on Debut Album ‘Girls’

The second coming of Destiny’s Child is about to make its way around the world with the release of the debut album from sultry Southern songstress Lenora. “Girls” is a modern take on an old-school sound that not only showcases Lenora’s impressive vocals but also evokes vibes of some of the great R&B and Pop singers of the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s. With a vocal range that emulates Mariah Carey, and a smokiness that elicits thoughts of Whitney Houston, Lenora brings a unique sound and style that is sure to catch the attention of fans everywhere.

“Girls” is a project that features 11 songs produced by respected West Coast artist Polyester The Saint who is best known for working with the late Nipsey Hussle. Most of the songs on the album feature an upbeat 80s synth vibe, though Lenora peppers in flavors from multiple other influences across this coming of age project.

“It’s a journey that chronicles my love life,” Lenora said. “At one point, it was really comical and most people would probably say it was a mess. But it’s a coming of age story that I think a lot of people will be able to relate to.”

Lenora said she and Polyester first started working on the project in January of 2019. Her initial idea was to create a project that would emulate a playlist that would include groups like Blondie and Cherrelle, and singers like Mariah Carey and Beyonce, but with a more upbeat, g-funk kind of swag to it.

“I wanted it to be broad, and we went everywhere with it,” she said. “The overall sound of it is something I call Rhythm and Groove. There are up-tempos, mid-tempos, but there are a couple of slower vibes in there, as well. And right in the middle is this beautiful Blues Ballad with an electric guitar solo from Kellindo, who is Janelle Monae’s lead guitarist and co-composer. There are a ton of things on here that show people what I can do, and it’s also a very honest and transparent look at my love life.”

Lenora, who is named after the grandmother who raised her, is a classically trained vocalist who at one time was studying to be an opera singer with a high lyric soprano range. She received a vocal scholarship to study at Loyola in New Orleans, and during her time in that city, she grew as an artist and honed her signature style. That’s also when she started writing her own songs, turning to music as an outlet for her emotions after the sudden passing of her grandmother. In 2017, she started taking music seriously as a career – first as a performer for the Miller Outdoor Theater Motown Revue in Houston, and then as a recording artist who traveled back and forth to LA to work with some of the best musicians in the industry. She’s evolved as an artist and today has developed a style that is truly different than anyone else in the game today.

“I make timeless music,” she said. “I recently realized what my purpose is, and it’s deeper than just music. I naturally want to make people feel great about themselves – to believe in themselves and feel special. I want my music to inspire others to feel great about themselves and be crazy enough to believe in themselves. Successful people are people who just never gave up, and I hope that’s what people see in me – a musician and artist who created things that were timeless because she never gave up.”

Despite having no major label backing, Girls clocked in at nearly 30,000 streams the same day it dropped. Clearly, Lenora’s openness, voice, and natural charm are winning over audiences.

The Houston native also released a visual for her latest single “Girl” just two days after the full-length debut album Girls dropped. Of “Girl,” Lenora says, “It was based on a true story. When I wrote that song, it was a confessional. This album details my colorful love life. It was a fling. I was clearly impressed enough to tell my friend about it. I call it a coming of age story.” And that’s at the heart of this song, not just the steamy details (of which there are plenty), but the conversation that follows. “It’s a girl song,” she says, but it’s also a song for anyone who’s been on either side of that conversation. Especially those longing to share their hottest adventures, unfiltered… A video both sensual and hilarious accompanies the song, showing the singer in frilly pink lingerie reliving her night of passion, leading to a plot twist by video’s end.

https://www.instagram.com/sincerelylenora/

https://www.facebook.com/sincerelylenora

https://twitter.com/sincerelylenora

www.everythingLenora.com

