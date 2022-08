On Sunday (July 1) New Orleans-born rapper, Michael Tyler, aka, “Mystikal” was arrested and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape. Police reports note, that the alleged victim suffered minor injuries during the alleged attack.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who was convicted of sexual battery in 2003 and later cleared of a second allegation of rape and kidnapping, is awaiting arraignment at a Louisiana jail.