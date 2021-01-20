Speaking of Mental Health: New Year Resolutions and Your Mental Health

Each year, almost half of the Americans in the United States set goals and resolutions at the beginning of the new year. After six months, less than half of those Americans are successful in reaching or continuing those goals. While goals and the desire to make changes in our lives are always helpful and welcoming, the disappointment and embarrassment of unmet goals may negatively impact one’s self-esteem and trigger anxiety and depression.

There are ways to take care of our mental health while setting goals and making resolutions. By keeping the goals obtainable and realistic, there are decreased chances of feeling let down. Additionally, pacing and taking smaller steps to reach larger goals may also help you keep those goals.

Some New Year changes include vision boards, education, weight, relationships, etc. This year, embrace taking care of your mental health. Keep in mind that our physical and mental health are intricately interwoven. Before resolving to lose weight or take on more responsibilities such as going back to school, consider your mental health. Starting off the new year with your mental health in mind will put you on the right track to becoming more mentally fit to tackle the other goals you may have set for yourself.

If you have experienced feelings of sadness or irritability for more than two weeks, seek a mental health professional.

Practice eating a more healthy diet. This may be beneficial for your mental clarity as well as increasing your mood and physical health.

Engaging in community outreach activities may increase your mood, sense of value, and connection to the community.

Take a few minutes to reflect on what you are grateful for and find meaning in challenges at the end of each day.

Check-in with family members and friends virtually to stay connected.

Focusing on what you are grateful for and connecting with family and friends will significantly improve your mood while decreasing stress and while working towards goals and resolutions for the new year.