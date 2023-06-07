‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Snags the #1 Box Office Spot

ABOVE: LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 01: Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld attend the “Spider-man: Across The Spider-Verse” Gala Screening at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse earned the No. 1 spot at the box office last weekend, drawing an impressive $120.5 million in domestic sales, marking the second-biggest opening of 2023, Sony Pictures Entertainment said Sunday.

The latest animated Spider-Man film had a slightly smaller opening weekend than The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $146.4 million in domestic theaters during its premiere two months ago.

On top of the large domestic showing, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse brought in $88.5 million overseas, bringing its global total for the weekend to a reported $208.6 million.

The film saw its largest international audiences in China ($17.3 million in sales), Mexico ($11.6 million) and the U.K. ($11.5 million).

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is Sony Pictures’ biggest animated opening of all time, the studio said, and it earned nearly three times as much as the film’s prequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse did in 2018.

The most successful Spider-Man film remains 2021’s live-action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, which drew $260.1 million in its first weekend before eventually earning a total of $804.8 million in U.S. theaters throughout its run.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes five years after the first animated Spider-Man film was released. Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld voice the film’s main characters Miles and Gwen. Brian Tyree Henry, Issa Rae, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Kaluuya and Jason Schwartzman round out the voice cast. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse boasts a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and a 96% score from audiences.

A sequel to the film entitled Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in 2024.